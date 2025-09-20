John Radwick

LEXINGTON — John T. Radwick went home to be with our Lord on Sept. 15, 2025. He was 85 years old.

Friends may call from 4:30 p.m. with a time of prayer and public sharing and reflection to 7 p.m. Monday at Lexington Avenue Snyder Funeral Home, 2553 Lexington Ave., Mansfield, OH 44904. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Resurrection Parish and burial will follow in Mansfield Memorial Park.

Memorial donations may be made to Resurrection Parish as the parish undergoes renovations or the Tunnel to Towers Foundation.

Visit snyderfuneralhomes.com to leave a message of support to the family.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!