John Hoover

John Edward Hoover, Ph.D., wandered away from this life on Wednesday, March 19, 2025. His wife, Sharon, and his daughters, Karin and Elizabeth, had been with him, though when he passed, he did it on his own, as was his quiet way.

A private burial service will be held at the East Tennessee State Veterans’ Cemetery. Please honor his memory through donations to the Friends of the Smokies.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!