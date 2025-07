CAREY — John Hesson, 68, of Mount Blanchard, died Saturday, July 19, 2025, in the comfort of his own home surrounded by his loving family.

Visitation for John is 5 p.m. Wednesday until the time of his celebration of life service at 7 p.m. at Stombaugh-Batton & Snyder Funeral Home, Carey.

