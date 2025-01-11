SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — John Arthur Dean, age 76, of Sevierville, Tennessee, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025.

The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday at Atchley Funeral Home in Sevierville. Following the visitation, family and friends will leave in procession for a graveside service at Middle Creek Cemetery in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. Pastor Philip Morris will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Thrive Church in memory of John.

Online condolences can be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com.

