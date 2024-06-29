Joann Young

Joann N. Young, age 90, passed away Thursday, June 27, 2024, at home in rural Nevada.

A celebration of life gathering is 4-6 p.m. Wednesday at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky, followed by a graveside service at 6:30 p.m. at Nevada Cemetery, officiated by Pastor Steve Sturgeon. A celebration of life gathering will follow the graveside at Buck’s Bar and Grill in Nevada.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Wyandot Memorial or a Humane Society of your choice and may be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be shared at www.lucasbatton.com.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!