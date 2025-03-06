Joann Klink

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — Joann Marie Klink (Schilling), age 86, passed from Earthly life on January 28th, 2025, at the Classic at Hillcrest Greens, in Altoona, WI, surrounded by loving family and friends.

A service is being held on April 23, 2025, at 3:00pm at the First Congregational United Church of Christ in Eau Claire. Memorials can be sent to the church at 310 Broadway St., Eau Claire, WI 54703. Lenmark-Gomsrud Funeral and Cremation Services is assisting the family with arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.lenmarkfh.com.

