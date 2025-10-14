Joan Shellhouse

SYCAMORE — Joan M. Shellhouse, age 91, of rural Tiffin, died at 1:45 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025, at Tiffin Mercy Hospital.

Funeral services for Joan will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Walton-Moore Funeral Home, Sycamore, with the Rev. Gary Walters officiating. Burial will follow in Pleasant View Cemetery, Sycamore. Visitation is from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Mohawk Fire and Rescue District, No One Fights Alone or the Mohawk Historical Society in care of Walton-Moore Funeral Home, P.O. Box 350, Sycamore OH 44882.

Online expressions of sympathy can be made at www.waltonmoorefuneralhome.com.

