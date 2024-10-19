Joan Ervin

Joan Fay Ervin, age 90, of Nevada, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024, at Vancrest of Upper Sandusky.

A funeral service for Joan is 1 p.m. Oct. 26 at the Globe Family Funeral Home in Garrison, Kentucky. Visitation is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the funeral home before the service. Burial will follow at Willis-Cooper Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Wyandot Memorial and can be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

