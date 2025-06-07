Jerry A. Wheeler, age 72, passed away Thursday, June 5, 2025, at his home in Nevada.

Funeral services for Jerry Wheeler are at 1 p.m. Tuesday at Trinity Evangelical Church in Upper Sandusky, with the Rev. Jim Stauffer officiating. Burial will follow at Nevada Cemetery. Visitation is 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at the church.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or Trinity Evangelical Church or a charity of one’s choice, and can be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent to www.lucasbatton.com.

