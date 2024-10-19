Jennifer Stufft

Jennifer Lee “Squeek” Stufft, age 52, of Upper Sandusky, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024, at Marion General Hospital.

A memorial service for Jennifer “Squeek” Stufft, is 1 p.m. Sunday at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky, and will be officiated by Pastor Steve Sturgeon. The service will be followed by a time of fellowship and food.

Memorial contributions may be made to Lifeline of Ohio and can be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be shared at www.lucasbatton.com.

