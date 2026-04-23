Jennie Hemmerly

FOREST — Jennie L. Hemmerly, of Forest, died April 16, 2026, at the Wyandot County Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was 92.

Clark Shields Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

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