Charles Ritter

CAREY — Charles A. “Chuck” Ritter, age 59, passed away Sunday, April 19, 2026, at Blanchard Valley Hospital.

Visitation for Chuck is 3-6 p.m. Friday at Stombaugh-Batton and Snyder Funeral Home, 225 W. Findlay St., Carey, OH 43316. Funeral Services will follow at 6 p.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. Kalob Ludwig officiating. Burial will take place later at Spring Grove Cemetery in Carey.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Carey Blue Devil Fishing Club in care of Ryan Pratt through the funeral home.

Stombaugh-Batton and Snyder Funeral Home is honored to be helping the family during this difficult time. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.stombaughbatton.com.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!