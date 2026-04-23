Ida Marie Sloat, age 91, of Upper Sandusky, passed away Sunday, April 19, 2026, at Vancrest of Upper Sandusky.

Funeral services for Ida Marie Sloat will be private with burial taking place at Old Mission Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Wyandot County Council on Aging, Meals on Wheels, and/or the Wyandot County Fair and can be sent to Lucas Batton Funeral Home, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent to www.lucasbatton.com.

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