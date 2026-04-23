Richard Moore

Richard E. (Dick) Moore, of Upper Sandusky, died April 19, 2026, at Vancrest of Upper Sandusky. He was 90.

Services were 11 a.m. Wednesday at Bringman Clark Funeral Home. Interment was at Old Mission Cemetery.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!