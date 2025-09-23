Jeffrey Hall

CAREY — Jeffrey Alan Hall, a man of many talents, passed away on Friday, September 19, 2025, at the age of 64.

Visitation for Jeff will be on Thursday, September 25, 2025 from 4-7 PM at Stombaugh-Batton & Snyder Funeral Home, 225 W. Findlay St., Carey, OH 43316. The Celebration of Life Service will follow the next day, 11:00 AM, September 26, 2025, in the funeral home, Pastor Loran Miracle to officiate. An hour of visitation will precede the service. Interment will follow at Spring Grove Cemetery, Carey.

Memorial contributions may be made in Jeff’s honor to the American Cancer Society.

Online condolences, as well as a fond memory can be shared with the Hall Family by visiting www.stombaughbatton.com

