Janis Eippert

Janis L. Eippert, age 86, of Upper Sandusky, died Nov. 3, 2025, at her residence.

Funeral services are noon Friday at St. Paul Lutheran Church with Pastor Barry Halter officiating. Interment will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery. Visitation is from 10 a.m. to noon before time of services on Friday at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 E. Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Visit www.BringmanClark.com to send a condolence or to share a memory.

