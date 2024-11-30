Janice Gillespie

Janice M. Gillespie, age 84, of Upper Sandusky, died Nov. 26, 2024, at her residence.

Funeral services will be held at noon Monday at Bringman Clark Funeral Home with Pastor Steve Sturgeon officiating. Visitation will be held from 4-6 p.m. Sunday and one hour before time of services at the funeral home. Interment is in Oak Hill Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Wyandot County Council on Aging or Hospice of Wyandot Memorial in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 E. Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

To extend a condolence or share a memory, visit www.BringmanClark.com.

