FINDLAY — Janet Vogel, 84, of Findlay, passed away Saturday, May 17, 2025, at Birchaven Village.

Funeral and burial services will be private.

Memorial contributions may be directed to a charity of the donor’s choice.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.coldrencrates.com. Coldren-Crates Funeral Home, Findlay, assisted the family with arrangements.

