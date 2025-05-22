Janet McLaughlin

FOREST — Janet R. McLaughlin, a devoted wife, mother and grandmother, passed away May 20, 2025, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Kenton.

We celebrate a woman who was full of spirit and love, a guiding star for her family from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at Clark Shields Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at Hueston Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Muscular Dystrophy Association in care of Clark Shields Funeral Home, 301 S. Patterson St. Forest, OH 45843.

Visit www.shieldsfh.com to view the life tribute DVD, send a condolence or light a candle.

