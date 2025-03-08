James Stephan

FOREST — James H. Stephan, age 81, of Forest, died Friday, March, 7, 2025, at his residence.

Funeral Services will be held at Clark Shields Funeral Home at noon Thursday with Justin McCall officiating. Interment will be in Old Mission Cemetery, Upper Sandusky. Visitation is 10 a.m. to noon Thursday before time of services.

Memorial contributions may be made to Forest Jackson Fire Department or Forest Jackson Library in care of Clark Shields Funeral Home, 301 S. Patterson St., Forest, OH 45843.

To extend a condolence of share a memory, visit www.shieldsfh.com.

