James F. Koehler, age 83, of Upper Sandusky, passed away Tuesday, March 4, 2025, in the home that he was born in, surrounded by his family.

A graveside is 1 p.m. March 22 at Oak Hill Cemetery in Upper Sandusky with Rev. Barry Halter officiating.

Memorials may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church or Hospice of Wyandot Memorial, and may be sent to Lucas Batton Funeral Home, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

The family of James Koehler would like to thank Freedom Caregivers and Hospice of Wyandot Memorial for assisting us in bringing Jim home, which allowed us to love, care and pamper him for these last few weeks. Also, no words can express how grateful and blessed we are to everyone who prayed for him, sent him a card, visited or called. Thank you!

Online condolences may be sent at www.lucasbatton.com.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!