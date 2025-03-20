James Koehler

Graveside services for James F. Koehler are 1 p.m. Saturday at Oak Hill Cemetery in Upper Sandusky, with Rev. Barry Halter officiating.

Jim passed away Tuesday, March 4, 2025, in the home that he was born in, surrounded by his family.

Memorials may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church, or Hospice of Wyandot Memorial, and may be sent to Lucas Batton Funeral Home, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

