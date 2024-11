James Hagenbuch

James Phillip Hagenbuch, age 75, of Findlay, died unexpectedly Monday, Nov. 4, 2024, in Kenton.

Jim was born May 1, 1949, in Fremont to the Rev. George Havenbuch and Ruth (Christensen) Hagenbach. Jim was once married to Anita Hagenbuch.

Jim is survived by an adopted grandson, two brothers and 12 nieces and nephews.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents, ex-wife and a sister-in-law.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Lucas-Batton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.