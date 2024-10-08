James Disher

FINDLAY — James Richard Disher, 90, of Findlay, died at 10:45 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, 2024, at Blanchard Valley Hospital.

Visitation is from 10-11 a.m. Friday at St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church, 120 W. Sandusky St., with Masonic services at beginning at 11 a.m. followed by Jim’s funeral service. Private family burial will take place at Maple Grove Cemetery following the funeral lunch in the Fellowship Hall.

Memorials may be made to Bridge Hospice or St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.kirkpatrickbehnke.com.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!