James Babcock

SYCAMORE — James M. Babcock, age 77, of rural Sycamore, died at 9 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025, at home.

Jim’s wishes were to be cremated, so a graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday at Pleasant View Cemetery, Sycamore, with the Rev. Steve Sturgeon officiating. The Sycamore American Legion Post No. 250 also will conduct a military graveside service.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Wyandot Memorial in care of Walton-Moore Funeral Home, P.O. Box 350, Sycamore, OH 44882.

Online expressions of sympathy can be made to waltonmoorefuneralhome.com.

