Jacqueline Wolf

CAREY — Jacqueline S. (Bortel) Wolf, age 63, of Carey, died Sept. 20, 2025, at the Wyandot County Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center after a lengthy battle with health issues.

Services will be held at 5 p.m. Thursday at Trinity Evangelical Church with Pastor Jim Stauffer officiating. Visitation is from 2:30-5 p.m. Thursday at the church before the service commences.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Jessie Ekleberry Memorial Scholarship Fund or Hospice of Wyandot Memorial in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 E. Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

To extend a condolence or share a memory, visit www.BringmanClark.com.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!