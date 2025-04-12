Jacqueline Curtin, age 67, of Forest, received her angel wings Wednesday, April 9, 2025, at her home surrounded by the love of her family following a long and valiant fight with lung and heart disease.

There will be a celebration of her life to be held at the Curtin family home in Forest and will be announced at a later date. Burial will be in Hueston Cemetery outside of Forest.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Lucas Batton Funeral Home to assist with expenses, to Heritage Christian Union Church and/or the Forest-Jackson Public Library and can be sent to Lucas Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent to www.lucasbatton.com.

