Jacob Badenhop

Jacob Ryan Badenhop, age 34, passed away on Thursday, March 12, 2026.

Funeral services for Jacob R. Badenhop will be held at 11:00 am Saturday, March 21, at the St. Paul Lutheran Church in Upper Sandusky, with Pastor Barry Halter Jr. officiating. Burial will follow at North Salem Lutheran Church Cemetery.

Visitations will be held on Friday, March 20, from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 120 N. Eighth St., Upper Sandusky, Ohio, 43351.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church, Little Eden Camp, or Beyond Celiac, and can be sent to Lucas Batton Funeral Home, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, Ohio, 43351.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!