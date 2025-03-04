Irvin Palmer

Irvin John Palmer, age 86, of Upper Sandusky and formerly of Priest Valley, California, passed away at 11:20 a.m. Saturday, March 1, 2025, at the Wyandot County Skilled Nursing and Rehab Center.

Services for John Palmer will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the activities fund at the Wyandot County Skilled Nursing & Rehab Center and may be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be shared at www.lucasbatton.com.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!