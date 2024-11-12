Irma Shearer

Irma Louise (Pfleider) Shearer was called home to be with the Lord on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024. She was 81 years old.

Per her request, the family will have a private graveside service and burial at Oak Hill Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to Hospice of Wyandot Memorial Hospital, Trinity Evangelical Church or the Christian Food Pantry at St Paul Lutheran Church, and can be sent to Lucas-Batton Funeral Home, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be shared at www.lucasbatton.com

