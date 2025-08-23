Howard Wall

FINDLAY — Howard “Bud” Wall, 91, of Findlay, passed away Aug. 20, 2025.

At Bud’s request, there will be no visitation or funeral service.

Hufford Family Funeral Home is honored to serve Bud’s family.

Memorial contributions in Bud’s name may be made to American Cancer Society or Cancer Patient Services of Findlay.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.huffordfh.com.

He was born July 24, 1934, to Georgia L. and Howard E. Wall. Bud was first married to Alicelee Clingman, with whom he later divorced. He then married Vicki Beard, who currently resides in Findlay.

Bud spent more than 25 years serving his community as a State Farm agent in Upper Sandusky, where he was known for his kindness, integrity and sense of humor. After retirement, he enjoyed delivering pizza in his OSU VW bug. He also continued to greet friends and neighbors with his warm smile while working at Meijer in Findlay.

Known by many as “Buckeye Bud,” he was an avid Ohio State fan who rarely missed cheering on his beloved Buckeyes. Bud also enjoyed fishing trips to Lake Erie and cherished time spent with his dogs, who were never far from his side.

His children, Vivian (Tim) Johnson, of Arlington; Jon Wall, of Columbus; and Kevin Wall, Jeff (Connie) Wall and Lesa (Bill) Gottfried, of Upper Sandusky; and his stepchildren, Chris Beard, Beth Beard and Stacy (Damian) Trumbo, all of Findlay, survive him. Bud was blessed with many grandchildren and great-grandchildren who brought him joy.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and his sister, Kandy Conley.