Howard Waggy

Howard Dean Waggy, age 89, of Harpster, passed away at 4:26 a.m. Monday, March 24, 2025, at his home in Harpster.

Funeral services for Howard Dean Waggy are 11 a.m. Friday at Harpster United Methodist Church with Pastor Steve Sturgeon officiating. Burial will follow at Little Sandusky Cemetery, where military graveside rites to be conducted by the Upper Sandusky Color Guard. Visitations is 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Lucas Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky and for one hour before service time at the church Friday.

Memorials may be made to Harpster UMC, the Diabetes Association, Wounded Warriors or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, and may be sent to Lucas Batton, 476 S Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent at www.lucasbatton.com.

