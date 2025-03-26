Marilyn J. Elgin, age 90, of Upper Sandusky, died March 25, 2025, at Vancrest of Upper Sandusky.

Visitation is 5-6 p.m. Friday at Bringman Clark Funeral Home. A private funeral service will follow with chaplain Steve Sturgeon officiating. Private interment will be held Monday in Keokuk.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Upper Sandusky Athletic Boosters or the Upper Sandusky High School Music Boosters in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 E. Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

To extend a condolence or share a memory, visit www.BringmanClark.com.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!