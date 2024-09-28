Herbert Hale

Herbert S. Hale, age 91, of Upper Sandusky, passed away at 7:03 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024, at the Wyandot County Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Upper Sandusky.

Graveside services for Herb Hale will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Oak Hill Cemetery, Upper Sandusky, with the Rev. Ken Wessler officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Wyandot County Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center activities fund or the First Presbyterian Church and can be sent to Lucas Batton, 476, S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent to www.lucasbatton.com.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!