Helen Vogel

Helen Marie (Logsdon) Vogel, age 97, of Upper Sandusky, Ohio, passed away on April 1, 2025, at 2:33 p.m. at Ohio Health Marion General Hospital.

Memorial contributions may be made to the restoration of the Schantz organ at the Transfiguration of the Lord Catholic Church, St. Peter’s School, or to a charity of the donor’s choice in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 E. Wyandot Avenue, Upper Sandusky, Ohio 43351.

To extend a condolence or share a memory, visit www.BringmanClark.com.

Visitation hours are 9:30 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. on Friday, April 11, at the Transfiguration of the Lord Catholic Church, 225 N. 8th Street, in Upper Sandusky. The mass celebrating Helen’s life begins at 11:00 a.m. followed by a private burial with family. Everyone is invited to the luncheon at St. Peter’s School following the service.

