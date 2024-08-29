Harold “Buckwheat” E. Swinehart, age 85, of Upper Sandusky, passed away at 11:21 p.m. Monday, Aug. 26, 2024, in the emergency room of Wyandot Memorial Hospital, Upper Sandusky.

Funeral services for Harold Swinehart are 10 a.m. Friday at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home with the Rev. Brad McKibben officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour before service time from 9-10 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to the Wyandot County Humane Society, St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or Trinity UCC, and can be sent to Lucas Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent to www.lucasbatton.com.

