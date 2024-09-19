Harold Albert

MARION — Harold L. “Butch” Albert, age 79, of LaRue, passed away Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, at home.

Snyder Funeral Home, Denzer Chapel, is honored to serve Harold’s family during this difficult time. Condolences and special memories may be left by visiting its website at snyderfuneralhomes.com.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!