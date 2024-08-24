Gwendolyn Pever

Gwendolyn A. Pever, age 71, of Upper Sandusky, passed away Thursday evening, Aug. 22, 2024, at Vancrest of Upper Sandusky.

Graveside services for Gwen Pever are 1:30 p.m. Aug. 31 at the Wharton Richland Union Cemetery with Pastor Cynthia Morrison officiating. Following the graveside service, a celebration of life gathering will be held from 2:30-5 p.m. at the Family Life Center at John Stewart Methodist Church in Upper Sandusky.

Memorials may be made to Crawford Church, and may be sent to Lucas Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave. Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent at www.lucasbatton.com.

