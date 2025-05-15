Gregory Collins

Gregory D. Collins, age 64, of Upper Sandusky, passed away Saturday, May 10, 2025, at the Wyandot County Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, in Upper Sandusky, after a lengthy battle with Huntington’s disease. Huntington’s disease is a neurodegenerative disorder that leads to devastating mental, emotional and physical decline. It starts with a single mutation in the HTT gene — but the result is the slow breakdown of movement, mood and memory.

HD affects entire families, and right now, there is no cure. But with deeper understanding of the brain, they’re getting closer to breakthroughs.

Funeral Services for Gregory D. Collins will be private with burial at Chandler Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the Central Ohio Chapter of the Huntington’s Disease Society of America and can be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent to www.lucasbatton.com.

