Glenn Roper

SYCAMORE — Glenn David Roper, age 82, of rural McCutchenville, died at 2:13 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025, at Riverside Methodist Hospital, Columbus.

Funeral services for David are 1 p.m. today at the Walton-Moore Funeral Home, Sycamore, with Pastor Josh Swinehart officiating. Burial will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery, Sycamore. Visitation is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at the funeral home before the funeral service.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Seneca County School of Opportunity in care of Walton-Moore Funeral Home, P.O. Box 350, Sycamore, OH 44882.

Online expression of sympathy can be made at waltonmoorefuneralhome.com.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!