Geraldean Vincent

CAREY — Geraldean Mullen Vincent, 97, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024, at the home of her granddaughter in Carey.

A celebration of life service will be held in Geraldean’s honor at 11 a.m. Friday at Trinity Evangelical Church, 108 Malabar Drive, Upper Sandusky. Private burial will be held in the Spring Grove Cemetery, Carey.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Wyandot Memorial.

Stombaugh-Batton & Snyder Funeral Home is honored to serve Geraldean’s family and those wishing to express an condolence or a fond memory are asked to visit www.stombaughbatton.com.

