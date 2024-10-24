Geraldean Vincent

Timothy Swartz, 60, of Las Vegas, Nevada, passed away Oct. 13, 2024, at his residence.

A celebration of life is 12-4 p.m. Nov. 9 at the Shawshank Tavern, 212 S. Eighth St., Upper Sandusky. Attendees are asked to wear Buckeyes apparel for Tim.

