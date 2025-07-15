Gerald D. Logan, 80, died at 5:18pm on Sunday, July 13th, 2025, surrounded by loved ones at his residence.

A graveside service for Gerald Logan is noon Saturday at Nevada Cemetery, and will be officiated by Pastor Steve Sturgeon. The family will receive visitors one hour before the service, at the cemetery, from 11 a.m. to noon.

Memorial contributions may be given to Hospice of Wyandot Memorial and can be sent to Lucas-Batton Funeral Home, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be shared at www.lucasbatton.com

