Gary Hemmerly

FOREST — Gary L. Hemmerly, age 78, of Forest, died June 13, 2025, at Blanchard Valley Hospital.

A graveside service is 10 a.m. today in Jackson Center Cemetery with Pastor Ken Gray officiating. Military honors will be conducted by Hardin County Honors Squad.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis or American Lung Association in care of Clark Shields Funeral Home, 301 S. Patterson St., Forest, OH 45843. To extend a condolence or share a memory visit www.shieldsfh.com.

