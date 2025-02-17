Freda Browne

With great sadness, but with wonderful memories, we say goodbye to our mother and grandmother. Freda R. (Morehart) Browne, age 92, of Upper Sandusky, passed away peacefully on February 15, 2025, surrounded by her loving children.

A memorial Mass will be held at 11:00AM Friday, February 21, 2025 in Transfiguration of the Lord Catholic Church with Fr. Savio Manavalan, OFM Conv. and Deacon Kevin Wintersteller officiating. Family will be receiving callers at the church from 9:30AM until the time of the service. Private interment will be in St. Peter Catholic Cemetery at a later date. Visit www.BringmanClark.com to send a condolence or to share a memory. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Peter Catholic Cemetery or Upper Sandusky Community Library in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 E. Wyandot Avenue, Upper Sandusky, Ohio 43351.

We find comfort in knowing mom’s legacy lives on through the lessons she taught us, the love she shared and the memories we will cherish forever.

