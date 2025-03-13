Franklin Arnold

Franklin J. Arnold age 87 of Upper Sandusky, died Mar. 10, 2025 at Wyandot County Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation Center.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00AM on Mon. Mar. 17, 2025 in the Transfiguration of The Lord Catholic Church with Father Savio Manavalan OFM Conv. & Deacon Kevin Wintersteller officiating. Interment will follow in St. Peter Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Sun. Mar. 16, 2025 from 1:00PM-3:00PM at Bringman Clark Funeral Home. A Catholic Prayer Service will be held at 3:00PM.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Transfiguration of The Lord Catholic Church or Wyandot Memorial Hospice in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home 226 East Wyandot Ave. Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

To send a condolence or to share a memory visit www.BringmanClark.com.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!