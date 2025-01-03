CAREY — Faye M. May, 88, of Carey, passed away Monday, Dec. 30, 2024, at the Kingston of Marion.

Visitation for Faye is 11 a.m. today until the time of her celebration of life service at 1 p.m. today at Stombaugh-Batton & Snyder Funeral Home, Carey, with Pastor David Rush officiating. Burial will follow at Zion Bloom Cemetery, near Vanlue.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given in Faye’s name to the Kingston of Marion Memory Care Unit or to Capital City Hospice.

The family would like to give their deepest gratitude to the Kingston of Marion Memory Care unit for making Faye’s last three years, a time of positive living with her dementia diagnostis.

Online condolences, as well as a fond memory may be shared with Faye’s family by visiting www.stombaughbatton.com.

