Fay Ludwig-Beatty

FOREST — Fay I. Ludwig-Beatty, of Mount Blanchard. died Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024, at Bridge Hospice Care Center, Findlay. She was 90.

Visitation is 10-11 a.m. Monday at Clark Shields Funeral Home, Forest. The funeral is 11 a.m. Monday at Clark Shields Funeral Home with chaplain Tomas Pistora officiating. Interment will follow in Hueston Cemetery.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!