Ewing Robertson

Ewing Clarence Robertson, age 96, of Upper Sandusky, died Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025, at the Wyandot County Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Visitation is 9-11 a.m. Friday with a funeral beginning at 11 a.m. at Bringman Clark Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Old Mission, Upper Sandusky.

Memorial contributions may be made to Wyandot County Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center or Hospice of Wyandot Memorial in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 E. Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Visit www.BringmanClark.com to extend a condolence, share a memory or light a candle.

