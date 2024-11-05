Edward Eugene Claugus, age 69, of Upper Sandusky, and formerly of Carey, passed away Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024, at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in Columbus.

A private graveside service for Eugene Claugus is 11 a.m. today at Spring Grove Cemetery in Carey, with by Pastor Jim Stauffer officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Wyandot County Historical Society, and can be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be shared at www.lucasbatton.com.

